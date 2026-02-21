Jessie Ware Shares Bold New Single “Ride”

Home News Nick Aagesen February 21st, 2026 - 3:37 PM

Jessie Ware has released her new record “Ride.” The new single is groovy, sensual and lingers in your ear. In a music video accompanying the new single Ware is seen dancing in bell bottoms and cowgirl gear with a shaded cowgirl hat.

In the song she talks about taking people for a ride. This song is ripe to be a new club favorite and TikTok sound. Ware talking about the new track says that it is a song for the clubs and the dancefloor. “Fun, cinematic, cheeky and powerful” were the words Ware used to describe “Ride.”

In 2024 Ware performed at West Holts and right after, she went to Glastonbury’s NYC Downlow Nightclub and performed this song for the first time. Ware has been dying to put it out ever since.

Ware’s next album Superbloom is set to be released April 10th. It is sure to include more groovy, futuristic music that Ware has been come to be known by.Jessie Ware Announces New Album Superbloom For April 2026 Release

This new album will be coming off her last in 2023 titled That! Feels Good! Which got reviews highlighting the nostalgic sound of disco funk and rock. Album Review: Jessie Ware- That! Feels Good! The new single can be experienced now via Interscope Records. Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat