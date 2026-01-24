Jessie Ware Shares Grand New Single & Video “I Could Get Used To This”

Home News Leila Franco January 24th, 2026 - 1:33 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Jessie Ware ushers in a new chapter with the release of her new single and video, “I Could Get Used To This,” out now via Interscope Records. Serving as the opening statement of her next era, the track finds Ware leaning fully into elegance, pleasure and confidence, expanding on the creative high she reached with 2023’s That! Feels Good!. “I Could Get Used To This” is classic diva pop. The song swells patiently, allowing its drama to unfold rather than rush, with Ware’s voice sitting at the center. There are echoes of Grace Jones, Whitney Houston and Barbra Streisand, but the song never feels retro for nostalgia’s sake. Instead, it feels like a natural extension of Ware’s lifelong fascination with performance, romance and pleasure.

Lyrically, the track is an ode to surrendering to happiness without fear or self-sabotage. It’s about letting yourself believe that something good can last, and realizing you’re ready for it when it comes. The accompanying music video, directed by Fa & Fon, brings that feeling to life through its visual language. Inspired by the Roman goddess Juno, the video unfolds like a piece of stage theater, drenched in glamour and symbolism. Ware appears as an almost mythic figure, surrounded by imagery that evokes femininity and divine authority.

Ware has described the single as “an invitation into the world of this album. I wanted to set the scene of the world that I’m trying to paint in the album; romance, real love, performance, celebration and pleasure (always!) in a garden full of gods and goddesses.” Written with pop heavyweights Miranda Cooper, Sophia Brenan and Jon Shave, the song also marks a personal milestone for Ware, featuring what she notes is her first-ever key change.