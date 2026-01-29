Jessie Ware Announces New Album Superbloom For April 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2026 - 4:06 PM

Today, Jessie Ware returns with her new album, Superbloom, which will be out on April 10, through Interscope Records. Musically, the album erupts into a glittering rush of Studio 54-inflected groove-pop, expanding Ware’s increasingly euphoric body of work as she explores our shared craving for touch, pleasure, intimacy and connection.

The album features the recent single, “I Could Get Used To This,” which is hailed as her “ultimate entry into divahood” and the first track to fully capture the record’s assured, expansive spirit, carried by cascading strings and a sense of full-bodied release. While talking about the album, Ware says: “Since ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ I’ve been trying out this fantasy world and escapism. I’m not the most by-the-book ‘pop star’, but I do like to play with dress-up, glamour, and fun, While I love dance music, I wanted to dig deeper with this record; to connect with real relationships and appreciate the love I have, and the fears I have of losing it.”

The record arrives almost three years after Ware’s critically acclaimed That! Feels Good!, which debuted at number three on the Official UK Albums Chart and marked her highest-ever entry on the US Top Album Sales chart. The album was widely praised by The Guardian, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, NME, USA Today and other publications.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat