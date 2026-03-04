Jessie Ware Shares New James Norton-Starring Music Video For “Ride”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 4th, 2026 - 9:52 PM

Jessie Ware has released the official music video for her new single “Ride,” a confident and stylish track that arrives with a striking visual starring actor James Norton. The song is the latest preview of Ware’s upcoming album Superbloom, which is set for release on April 10 through Interscope Records.

The video, directed by Thomas James, unfolds in a dreamlike Western setting. Shot in a stable that feels both polished and slightly wild, the visual builds a tense and playful atmosphere that mirrors the slow, simmering energy of the song. The world around the characters feels cinematic, blending elegance with a sense of unpredictability as Ware and Norton move through the story.

Ware said the collaboration came together in a very natural way. Norton is a friend, and she approached him with the idea after they attended a performance by their friend Jack Peñate, who worked with her on “Ride.” She asked him if he could ride a horse and joked about whether he would be willing to appear as a “sexy cowboy” in the video. After hearing the song, Norton agreed to join the project.

The singer also shared that the video was filmed on a freezing day in February, but that Norton’s professionalism made the shoot easy and enjoyable. Everything was shot on film, which Ware said helped give the video its rich and polished look.

Musically, “Ride” is built around a hypnotic groove that subtly echoes the theme from Ennio Morricone’s The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. The song was first revealed at the NYC Downlow nightclub during Glastonbury Festival in 2024 following Ware’s headline performance on the West Holts Stage, and fans have been anticipating its official release ever since.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat