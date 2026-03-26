Inara George Announces Summer 2026 U.S. Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video For “Ice Cream In Bed”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2026 - 9:25 PM

Today, Inara George announces live dates in support of her album, Songs of Douglass and Littell released last week. The set is a collaboration with longtime friends Eliot Douglass and Philip Littell, showcasing reimagined songs first written more than thirty years ago. Though best known for her work in folk-pop and indie pop, Inara has always been a musical shape-shifter with this album exploring a jazzier side. For tickets and more information, click here.

“With touring, I think all musicians, or most musicians have a love hate relationship with it. I remember when I was younger and touring all the time, I wouldn’t bother unpacking my toiletry bag, because I was always heading out again in a few days. It’s been so nice not being on the road all the time and to have spent time with my family and raising my kids… but now that my kids are older, they are like, ”Mom!! we want you to go on the road again, and we want to come!” So, that’s sweet. They want me to pursue my music a little harder than I have been, which I love, so I booked this tour to promote the album but, I also did it for kids to see me working,” said George.

In light of the tour announcement, the artist has shared her single, “Ice Cream In Bed” and as a whole, the ditty is beautiful by how the music serenades the background with a lovely jazz and classy jazz vibe, while George‘s vocal performance fills the air with stunning melodies and harmonies. Also, “Ice Cream In Bed” brings a dreamy feeling of enjoying a sunny day with the people you love.

Inara George Tour Dates

6/10 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

6/11 – Evanston, IL – The Space

6/17 – Vienna, VA – Jammin’ Java

6/18 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery

6/19 – New York, NY – City Winery

6/ 27 – Portland, OR – Polaris Hall

6/28 – Seattle, WA – The Triple Door

7/15 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

7/17 – Los Angeles, CA- Blue Notev