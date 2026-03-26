Inara George Announces Summer 2026 U.S. Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video For “Ice Cream In Bed”

Today, Inara George announces live dates in support of her album, Songs of Douglass and Littell released last week. The set is a collaboration with longtime friends Eliot Douglass and Philip Littell, showcasing reimagined songs first written more than thirty years ago. Though best known for her work in folk-pop and indie pop, Inara has always been a musical shape-shifter with this album exploring a jazzier side. For tickets and more information, click here.
In light of the tour announcement, the artist has shared her single, “Ice Cream In Bed” and as a whole, the ditty is beautiful by how the music serenades the background with a lovely jazz and classy jazz vibe, while George‘s vocal performance fills the air with stunning melodies and harmonies. Also, “Ice Cream In Bed” brings a dreamy feeling of enjoying a sunny day with the people you love.
Inara George Tour Dates