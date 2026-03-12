Inara George Announces New Album Songs Of Douglas & Littell For March 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard March 12th, 2026 - 6:15 PM

Today, Inara George has announced a new album out on March 20, entitled Songs of Douglass and Littell on her own Release Me Records. The set is a collaboration with longtime friends Eliot Douglass and Philip Littell, showcasing reimagined songs first written more than thirty years ago. Though best known for her work in folk-pop and indie pop, Inara has always been a musical shape-shifter with this album exploring a jazzier side.

Talking about her newest project, Inara says: “I think the idea of making this album sprung from me just wanting to create something soothing. Lately, that is the kind of music I want to listen to. The world seems so chaotic, I liked the idea of creating some moment of serenity. And not to say that this music is without friction. The poetry of the words and the complexity of the music, to me, pulls it out of just being pretty. Beneath the warmer surface there’s something darker and deeper.”

Also, George will present the release of the new album, Songs of Douglass & Littell on March 20, 2026 at Largo at the Coronet. The evening will feature a live performance of old and new songs, special guests, and the premiere of a short film about the making of the record.

Songs of Douglass and Littell Track List