Inara George Shares Road Angel Project: Volume 3 EP To Benefit Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 Relief Fund

Roy Lott November 6th, 2020 - 1:47 AM

Singer-songwriter Inara George has released her latest EP called Road Angel Project: Volume 3. The EP will benefit Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. The ongoing initiative will benefit musicians and other industry workers who lost money due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The album also includes the previously released “Sex In Cars: Road Angel Project” featuring Dave Grohl, which he stated in a press release that “Her voice is timeless, so pure and real.”

Road Angel Project: Volume 3 features four additional tracks including premieres from MAIZE & Wendy Wang at Atwood Magazine, Lolo Meares at Bad Copy, and Moon & Star at Ghettoblaster Magazine. See the full tracklist below.

“I reached out to some of my musician friends to see if anyone had a track that they’d like to donate to the cause,” George says. “As the pandemic hit and it became very clear that live music would not resume for many, many months, I immediately thought of Sweet Relief, not only because they help so many musicians, but also because they help everyone in the music industry. All of those people who work at venues booking shows, stage managing, bartending, lighting, mixing sound, and on and on… Sweet Relief is set up to help all of these workers during this crisis and also any other crisis that might come.”

Sweet Relief’s Aric Steinberg then stated a press release “It’s been incredible to see the music community come together during this pandemic, and this is another example of good people doing good things. “The funds raised will allow us to help even more music industry professionals in desperate need and we are truly thankful for Inara and Dave’s support.”

This follows George’s previously released three-song bundle “The Youth of Angst” which consists of songs “Sex In Cars,” “Brother” and “1973.”

Road Angel Project: Volume 3 Tracklist

01. “Solitude” – Kathleen Grace (w/ Larry Goldings)

02. “Cracks In The Ceiling” – MAIZE & Wendy Wang

03. “Another Year” – Lolo Meares

04. “Begins To End” – Lo

05. “Winds Will Change” – Moon & Star