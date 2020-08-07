The Bird and The Bee’s Inara George Announces New “Road Angel Project” and Joins Forces With Dave Grohl for Duet Version of “Sex In Cars”

Home News Bryan Boggiano August 7th, 2020 - 3:08 PM

The Bird and the Bee’s Inara George and The Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl teamed up for a collaboration of George’s “Sex In Cars.” The duet version is a charity single, titled “Sex In Cars: Road Angel Project.”

The collaboration features soothing vocals from George and Grohl over a guitar and light drumming. In a press release, George said she wrote the original after Terry Allen asked her to take part in the partnership for The Contemporary Boston. The song, the first release from George’s Road Angel Project, will benefit Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. The ongoing initiative will benefit musicians and other industry workers who lost money due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The original version appears on The Youth of Angst, a three-song bundle released in June.

“I always knew I wanted this version of ‘Sex In Cars’ with Dave to benefit some amazing nonprofit,” George said in a press release. “As the pandemic hit and it became very clear that live music would not resume for many, many months, I immediately thought of Sweet Relief, not only because they help so many musicians, but also because they help everyone in the music industry.”

On collaborating with George, Grohl said in a press release, “Having been such a massive fan of Inara for years, it’s always such an incredible honor to work with her, whether on Foo Fighters music or for The Bird and The Bee. Her voice is timeless, so pure and real. So I jumped at the chance to duet with her on this song. It was a dream come true! And for a great cause: Musicians coming together to support each other in difficult times, working to keep the music alive.”

Road Angel Project’s second volume will be released Sept. 4 and will include songs by Alex Lilly, Danielle De Andrea, Larry Goldings and Mike Viola. The development comes as Grohl reveals the Foo Fighters completed a new album.

“It’s been incredible to see the music community come together during this pandemic, and this is another example of good people doing good things,” said Sweet Relief’s Aric Steinberg in a press release. “The funds raised will allow us to help even more music industry professionals in desperate need and we are truly thankful for Inara and Dave’s support.”