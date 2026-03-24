Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Summer 2026 Tour Dates With Wilco, Sheryl Crow, Margo Price & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 24th, 2026 - 2:51 PM

According to Consequence.net, ahead of his 93rd birthday in April, Willie Nelson has announced dates for his announced Outlaw Music Festival summer tour. This year’s outing will see the artist being joined on the road by Wilco, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers, Margo Price, Sierra Hull and other acts, as he plays shows across the U.S. throughout July and August.

Also, Nelson will have his annual 4th of July Picnic in Austin, Texas, featuring an all-star lineup highlighted by Billy Strings, Wilco, Crow and Price. A ticket pre-sale for the 2026 Outlaw Music Festival tour will begin today for Citi Card members, with a public on-sale following on Friday, March 27, at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster or through the tour’s website. VIP Packages will also be available as well.

In other news,Nelson has also recently announced his new album, Dream Chaser, which is his whopping 79th solo studio LP and 156th overall. It’s set for release on May 29 and pre-orders are ongoing.

Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates

7/ 3 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX

7/4 – Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX

7/5 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – sponsored by Huntsman – The Woodlands, TX

8/18 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – Maryland Heights, MO

8/19 – Mystic Lake Amphitheater – Shakopee, MN

8/21 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre – East Troy, WI

8/22 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI

8/23 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

8/25 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley – Park, IL

8/28 – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY

8/29 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, NY

8/30 – Albany Med Health System at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY