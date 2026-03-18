Willie Nelson Announces New Album Dream Chaser Featuring a Bob Dylan Cowrite For May 2026 Release, Share Title Track

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 18th, 2026 - 1:57 PM

Country icon Willie Nelson has announced yet another addition to his seemingly endless catalog with the reveal of his new album Dream Chaser. The forthcoming record arrives this May and is led by its reflective title track, which has now been shared as the project’s first preview. It also features a rare songwriting collaboration with fellow legend Bob Dylan, adding even more intrigue to the release.

Set for release on May 29th via Legacy Recordings, Dream Chaser marks Nelson’s 156th studio album, continuing a decades-long streak of prolific output. According to Pitchfork, the album includes the Dylan co-write “I Can’t Read Your Mind,” the pair’s first songwriting collaboration in decades. The newly released title track introduces the album’s tone, with Nelson reflecting on time, memory and perseverance, themes that have defined much of his later work.

The album was crafted alongside longtime collaborator Buddy Cannon and features contributions from writers including Bobby Tomberlin, Bobby Whitlock and Mickey Raphael. With Dream Chaser, Nelson once again reinforces his legacy as one of country music’s most enduring and influential voices.

Dream Chaser Tracklist: