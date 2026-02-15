Lorde Plays Te Reo Māori Rendition Of “Oceanic Feeling” During New Zealand Tour Opener

Home News Nick Aagesen February 15th, 2026 - 2:00 AM

Lorde was in New Zealand this week on the first night of her tour where she performed a Te Reo Māori rendition of “Oceanic Feeling” according to NME. Te Reo Māori is the indigenous language of New Zealand.

Lorde has this Te Reo Māori version on her companion EP Te Ao Mārama to her album Solar Power. Released in 2021 including five songs from Solar Power sung in Te Reo Māori.

Showcasing her New Zealand roots is something that is important to her. She said in a newsletter to fans that it was important for her to make this EP to show who New Zealanders are.

Lorde is not Māori, but it is a culture, and way of life for a majority of people in New Zealand.

“Te ao Māori and tikanga Māori are a big part of why people who aren’t from here intuit our country to be kind of ‘magical,’ I think,” says Lorde when speaking about New Zealand.

Lorde released her fourth studio album this summer titled Virgin. Lorde’s music is inspired using traditional Māori principals as previously she said that “the sun showed her the Path on Solar Power.

At her first New Zealand stop, Lorde sang the Te Reo Māori version of “Oceanic Feeling.” Te Reo Māori is the indigenous language of the Māori people who call mainland New Zealand home. In 2021, Lorde released the recorded version of the song in Te Reo Maōri titled… pic.twitter.com/r5LPsFa5FH — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) February 12, 2026