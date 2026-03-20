Home News Aani Nagaiah March 20th, 2026 - 4:55 PM

Raye Joins Forces With Hans Zimmer For Empowering New Single “Click Clack Symphony”

Raye has recruited legendary film composer Hans Zimmer for “Click Clack Symphony,” the third single off her sophomore album This Music May Contain Hope, out March 27 via Human Re Sources.

The pairing is as audacious as it sounds. Zimmer’s sweeping, cinematic orchestration collides with Raye’s rapid-fire, hyperpop-adjacent vocal delivery to create something that sounds both intimate and stadium-sized. The track opens with a reflective spoken-word passage about the statistical miracle of being alive and the absurdity of still being unable to leave the house, before building into a cathartic, percussion-driven chorus. Drums clatter, strings swell and Raye’s voice moves fluidly across her range, shifting from internal monologue to full-throated communal anthem within the span of a verse.

The song’s subject is deceptively simple: the healing power of being dragged outside by the people who love you. Raye drew the title from a very specific sound. The concept is sweet and the intention is genuine, but “Click Clack Symphony” is one of those tracks where the ambition slightly outpaces the result. Zimmer’s orchestration is impressive on its own terms, yet the two worlds never quite lock in the way you want them to. The cinematic sweep and the punchy pop construction sit alongside each other more than they fuse, and the track ends up feeling a little overstuffed for what is ultimately a very personal, small-scale story. That said, there is something admirable about Raye continuing to swing for the fences on her own terms, and her vocal performance holds it together even when the production around her threatens to tip the scales.

“The song is about the sounds that high heels make. It’s about those times in our life when you need your best friends or your siblings to drag you out of the house and say ‘I know you’re not in the best place right now but we need to get outside.’ Thank goodness for those people in our lives that help us in our dark times.”

Lyrically the track traces the full arc of that experience, from crying in the morning and faking smiles good enough to pay rent, to calling your girls with an SOS and choosing a dress and an address. The bridge pulls the whole journey together, landing on a quiet but hard-won resolve: maybe everything is going to be alright. It is a song about survival dressed up as a night out.

The music video, directed by Dave Meyers, matches the track’s theatrical scale. Watch and share below.

[EMBED VIDEO: https://share.google/X8UnDkw1xqbovwyxX ]

“Click Clack Symphony” sits at track six on This Music May Contain Hope, a 17-track set structured around four emotional seasons, with each side of the vinyl representing a different one. The album travels from darkness into light, and this track lands squarely in the colder middle chapters. It follows “Where Is My Husband!” and “Nightingale Lane,” the latter of which she performed at the 2026 BRIT Awards. Raye has been playing “Click Clack Symphony” live since her “This Tour May Contain New Music” tour launched in Lodz, Poland in January. Pre-order the album here.

Via NME

Previously on mxdwn — Raye

Raye Shares Balladic New Single “Nightingale Lane”

Raye Announces New Album This Music May Contain Hope For March 2026 Release

Raye Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “Where Is My Husband!”