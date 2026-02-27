Raye Shares Balladic New Single “Nightingale Lane”

Home News Steven Taylor February 27th, 2026 - 4:15 PM

British singer-songwriter Raye released a new single today, titled “Nightingale Lane.” This release comes as the latest single for the upcoming album This Music May Contain Hope, which is set to be released next month, as Stereogum reports. The song can be found on Raye’s YouTube channel.

Raye kicks off the song by directly introducing the themes to us, stating “This is a song about the greatest heartbreak I’ve ever known” before a moody soul beat comes in. Drums back up her melodic voice through the song, with synths coming in as her emotions swell up across the track. She spends the entire song reflecting on a failed romance, both on the highs and the lows – understanding that things were never meant to be, but still missing the emotions and how alive she felt. She looks forward with hope, thankful that the relationship taught her she is capable of love and being loved, hoping that one day she can find somebody who loves her “like the way you loved me.” The titular Nightingale Lane is a place of memory for her, clearly someplace she had intimate encounters and romantic memories with her ex partner. The end of the song swells to an almost operatic peak, before coming down with Raye’s voice and a small riff.

“Nightingale Lane” is the latest single off the album This Music May Contain Hope, following the release of the lead single “Where is My Husband!”. The full album is set to release next month, on March 27th, 2026.