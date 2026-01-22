Raye Announces New Album This Music May Contain Hope For March 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard January 22nd, 2026 - 5:12 PM

Today, Raye has announced that she will be releasing her highly anticipated sophomore album on March 27, through Human Re Sources. The record is titled THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE and it is available for digital and physical pre-order now through her official store HERE. The album, set in 4 “seasons” with each side of the vinyl being a different season, takes listeners on a sonic journey that begins with darkness and ends with light.

While talking about her upcoming album, Raye said: “Music is medicine, I’ve always said that. I guess I’m in the process of making medicine for myself that I can share with the world. I want us all to say to ourselves that it’s going to be all right, and I’m going to have faith in the seeds that I’ve planted beneath the snow. I wanted to create something that is a hug, bed or soft place for that person who needs it.”

Since her 2014 debut, the south London native has charted 20 Top 40 UK singles and surpassed over 10 billion cumulative streams. In 2024 Raye made history winning six BRIT Awards including Album Of The Year, the most ever in one year, alongside a total of seven nominations.