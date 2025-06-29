Raye & Mark Ronson Team Up For Collaborative New Track “Grandma Calls The Boy Bad News”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 29th, 2025 - 9:11 PM

RAYE and Mark Ronson are back with a new song called “Grandma Calls The Boy Bad News,” and it’s a smooth, soulful track that shows off what they do best together. The song is part of F1 The Album, the soundtrack to the new F1® The Movie, and it brings a slower, more emotional vibe to the high energy lineup.



The production is classic Ronson, laid-back, warm and full of texture. It gives RAYE space to really tell a story. She sings about being drawn to someone who’s clearly trouble, a guy her grandma keeps warning her about. But even with all the red flags, there’s something about him she can’t walk away from. It’s about that feeling when your heart and your head are at odds, and you know better but fall for them anyway.

RAYE’s voice is the star here. She keeps it subtle and soulful, letting the emotion come through without overdoing it. The song feels intimate and real, with just enough drama to pull you in but not too much to feel overproduced.

This is the second time this month RAYE and Ronson have released music together, following their earlier track “Suzanne.” Both songs show how well they work as a team. With “Grandma Calls The Boy Bad News,” they’ve delivered a heartfelt, classic sounding track that adds a deeper, more personal note to the film’s soundtrack, enhancing the film entirely.