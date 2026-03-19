Infected Rain Share Dynamic New Single & Video “Stranger”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 19th, 2026 - 4:07 PM

Moldovan modern metal force Infected Rain have released the official music video for their brand new single “Stranger.” The track offers the first glimpse into the band’s upcoming musical chapter and marks the beginning of a new creative phase for the group as it continues to evolve its sound. Built around themes of identity, transformation, and inner conflict, “Stranger” dives deep into the moment of realizing you no longer fully recognize the person you have become, pairing introspective lyrics with driving rhythms and the band’s sharp, modern metal edge.

“‘Stranger’ came from the moment when you realize you don’t fully recognize yourself anymore. It’s an inward fight with identity, with the roles you’ve worn for too long, and the distance that grows between who you are and who you think you should be. In the end, it’s about becoming strangers to ourselves, and trying to find the way back,” said vocalist Lena Scissorhands. The release arrives just days before the band hits the road for the Mutation Phase tour across Europe and the UK, co-headlining alongside Butcher Babies. Kicking off on March 25 ,in Glasgow, the tour will bring the band’s explosive live show to audiences across the continent, featuring a mix of fan favorites and brand new material!