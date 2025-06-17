Lena Scissorhands Of Infected Rain Unveils Atmospheric New Solo Single & Video “Believe”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2025 - 3:28 PM

Today, the charismatic Infected Rain frontwoman Lena Scissorhands has recently teamed up with Vervain St. Project on the brand-new solo single, “Believe,” which hits with radio-ready hard rock energy, chock full of swaggering guitar riffs, melodic hooks and a haunting atmosphere. The “Believe” music video was filmed at ArtStage Studio in Chisinau, Moldova and directed by Vadim Ojog, who also edited and managed cinematography for the video.

While talking about “Believe,” Scissorhands said: “BELIEVE is my first collaboration with the Vervain St. Project team. I was quite nervous at first, but seeing the final result, I couldn’t be happier. The song is catchy and speaks to a wide audience, allowing everyone to find their own meaning in it. I’m proud of what we created together!”

With lyrics co-written by Scissorhands and Denis Magazov, “Believe”showcases an alternate side of Scissorhands‘s abilities, delving into the charismatic frontwoman’s more accessible stylings. Fans will recognize the artist as the lead vocalist of multinational metal unit Infected Rain, who have succeeded with impactful albums such as 2024’s TIME, which was dubbed “exceptional” by Blabbermouth and their “strongest album to date” by Metal Hammer DE.