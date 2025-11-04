Infected Rain Joins Forces With Lord Of The Lost For Collaborative New Single “Would You Walk With Me Through Hell?”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 4th, 2025 - 3:23 PM

Today, Lord Of The Lost has revealed the third single from the upcoming new full-length, OPVS NOIR Vol. 2, which will be out on December 12, 2025, through Napalm Records! On “Would You Walk With Me Through Hell?,” Lord Of The Lost has team up with Infected Rain, who adds extra edge to the genre-bending masters’ opulence. With Lena Scissorhands and Chris Harms, two of the most recognizable singers in the genre meet to create multi-layered soundscapes out of gentle clean vocals, powerful growls and melancholic moods.

“It was a great challenge to create a love song with such a powerful and positive message, yet with such a dark title and an even more sinister instrumental. And working with Lena, her versatile voice and her intense charisma, from the first idea to the final result, was a great journey both musically and personally!” said Harms.

Scissorhands briefly adds: “I’m incredibly honored and excited to have been invited to feature on this song with Lord Of The Lost. I loved every minute of working on it, and I think the collaboration turned out very unique and its darkness is just so beautiful. I can’t wait for the world to hear it!”