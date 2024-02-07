Infected Rain Unveil Powerful Single & Video “Lighthouse”

Home News Roy Lott February 7th, 2024 - 7:51 PM

! In celebration of their much anticipated new album Time, Infected Rain has revealed their next single from the album called “Lighthouse”. The empowering and intense track arrives with an eerie music video, providing a thought-provoking visual atop the track’s massive grooving guitars, ethereal verses, and intense auditory shifts. Check it out below.

“From the shores of our minds to the reality of our lives, Lighthouse represents a power that we hold inside of us. This track reminds us that the universe dances to the rhythm of our thoughts. All our thoughts are waves in the endless galaxy of creation. It’s a call to stay strong, to remain devoted to your dreams, and to realize the potential of what you can create. In the grand clockwork of time, every second is a chance to surf through your reality, shaping it with the power of your mind. Join us on this journey through Time, where each song is a tick towards a reality crafted by you, for you.”

The new album was once again produced, mixed, and mastered by Valentin Voluta, and combines the deft talents of returning members Vidick (guitars, cover artist), Eugene Voluta (drums), and famed frontwoman Lena Scissorhands (vocals), plus introduces new member Alice Lane (bass) to the fold.

It follows their 2022 album Ecdysis.