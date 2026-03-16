Evanston Folk Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Trampled By Turtles, Indigo Girls, Mdou Moctar & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 16th, 2026 - 6:03 PM

Today, SPACE Presents has unveiled the lineup for the third annual Evanston Folk Festival (EFF), which will be taking place on the city’s stunning lakefront at Dawes Park on September 12-13, 2026. The music lineup features over 30 artists, including Trampled by Turtles, Indigo Girls, Josh Ritter, Valerie June, Sierra Hull, James McMurtry, Mdou Moctar, Kathleen Edwards, The Brudi Brothers and other acts, across three stages.

General tickets go on sale on Friday, March 20, at 10 a.m. CT and can be purchased here. Tickets will also be available at a pop-up box office tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Evanston Folk Fest Lineup Party at SPACE, which will have contests, specialty merch, fee-free earlybird tickets, cake and a performance by members of the Evanston Folk Choir.

While talking about the event, Daniel Biss, Mayor of Evanston, said: “In its first two years Evanston Folk Festival has brought people together on the Lakefront for world-class music and many of our town’s finest vendors in an unparalleled setting. I am delighted to see this announcement of their 2026 lineup and look forward to a beautiful weekend in Dawes Park this September.“

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz