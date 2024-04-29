Evanston Folk Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Hiss Golden Messenger, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Patty Griffin & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 29th, 2024 - 7:00 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

SPACE Presents unveils the lineup for the first ever Evanston Folk Festival taking place on the city’s spectacular lakefront at Dawes Park on September 7-8, 2024. This new festival is a celebration of the rich folk music tradition that has guided the beloved venue, SPACE, since its opening in 2008. The music lineup features over 30 artists, including Sierra Ferrell, Patty Griffin, Hiss Golden Messenger, Sarah Jarosz, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Madi Diaz, Gaby Moreno, Dom Flemons and more on all three stages.

In addition, the festival’s Conversation Tent will bring together thought leaders and visionaries to explore the songwriting craft and history of folk music and storytelling via panel discussions, speakers and interviews with Jeff Tweedy, Ann Powers, Greg Kot, Francesca Royster, Mark Guarino and others to be announced. There will also be family programming and an array of local food and beverage vendors. General tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. CT by clicking here.

While talking about the festival. Jake Samuels, Director of Music for SPACE & 16 On Center says: “What could be better than gathering incredible musicians and songwriting luminaries with Lake Michigan in the background? SPACE is so grateful for the opportunity to bring an event like this to our beloved hometown. We’ve been blown away by the support we’ve received so far from our neighbors, the City, and local organizations.”

