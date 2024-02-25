GROUPLOVE Releases Groovy New Single “Chances”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota February 25th, 2024 - 10:24 PM

Grouplove released their new single “Chances” on February 23 to kick off their new headline North American tour.

Their new single “Chances” offers an overstimulating, hallucinogenic and aggressive singsong. It is a band that transcends their ever-shifting genre, channeling their ecstatic energy into the deepest tensions of the human psyche.

The song is full of an upbeat bass and high energy beats with an ecstatic chorus and an empowering lyric- “I can’t stop taking chances.”

Led by their vocalist and keyboardist Hannah Hooper, Grouplove is symbolic of the stupefying nature of getting what you wanted but not feeling fulfilled, giving constant visuals to the emotions coursing through their music.

This new single follows the release of their 2023 album I Want It All Right Now, kicking off the Rock and Roll You Won’t Save Me tour. Grouplove is set to spend the next month on a massive headline run with support from Bully. In May and June, the bands will make stops at Wildflower! Festival and Bonnaroo.

Over the course of 11 shapeshifting songs, GROUPLOVE’s debut release for Glassnote Records documents that progression from external searching to radical self-discovery, infusing each track with the wildly unbridled spirit the band has always embodied.