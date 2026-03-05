St. Vincent Performs Covers of Jeff Buckley, Depeche Mode, Rufus Wainwright and More at Tiny California Show

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 5th, 2026 - 12:33 PM

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman

St. Vincent delivered an intimate and eclectic performance during a tiny California show where she surprised fans with a series of unexpected covers. The stripped down performance featured reinterpretations of songs by several influential artists. Fans in attendance captured footage that quickly circulated online, highlighting the rare and personal nature of the set.

The show took place in a small venue setting that allowed the musician, whose real name is Annie Clark, to experiment with a variety of songs outside of her own catalog. Known for blending art rock, electronic music and experimental pop, St. Vincent used the opportunity to revisit music from artists who helped shape her musical influences. The performance leaned into a loose and spontaneous atmosphere, with Clark performing the songs in a more intimate style than her typical large scale tour productions.

According to NME, the set included covers of songs by Depeche Mode, Jeff Buckley and Rufus Wainwright. Clark performed Sweetest Perfection by Depeche Mode, along with Lover, You Should’ve Come Over and Dinner at Eight during the show. Fan filmed videos of the performances quickly surfaced online following the concert.

The performance also featured Clark interacting closely with the audience and leaning into the emotional tone of the songs she selected. Her cover of Buckley’s track in particular highlighted her expressive vocal style, while the Depeche Mode cover showcased a darker and more atmospheric side of the performance.

Small shows like this have become increasingly popular among artists looking to test new material or celebrate musical influences in a relaxed setting.