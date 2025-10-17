Dua Lipa and Bed Gibbard Cover “I Will Follow You Into The Dark” by A Death Cab For Cutie

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 17th, 2025 - 2:21 PM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

For the past almost two months, pop icon Dua Lipa has been on her North American tour. Throughout her most recent performances, the musician welcomed several guests to perform with her. Last night, Lipa and Bed Gibbard covered “I Will Follow You Into The Dark” by A Death Cab For Cutie.





On October 16th, American singer-songwriter and guitarist Bed Gibbard joined Lipa during her 2025 Radical Optimism Tour at Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington. This was just one of many Lipa performances where the artist has invited a special guest on stage with her. Earlier this week, Billie Joe Armstrong joined Lipa for a duet cover of Green Day’s “Wake Me Up When September Ends”. In the past, other guest stars like Gwen Stefani, Lenny Kravitz and Nile Rodgers have supported Lipa onstage.

According to Stereogum, when introducing Gibbard, Lipa used the phrase “indie” legend not once but twice. She described the song like this: “It really defines what love is in such a pure form, of wanting to wanting to follow someone to the very end.”

