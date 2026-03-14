Animal Collective’s Dave Portner & Brian Weitz Announce New Project Croz Boyce’s Debut Album For May 2026 Release, Share New Single “Hanging Out With A Blueberry Pop”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 14th, 2026 - 4:03 PM

Dave Portner and Brian Weitz, better known as Avey Tare and Geologist from Animal Collective, have teamed up on a new instrumental project called Croz Boyce. Their self-titled debut drops May 8 via Domino, and the first track, “Hanging Out With a Blueberry Pop,” gives a taste of the album’s loose, exploratory vibe.

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The album is nine tracks of subtle chaos and quiet beauty, blending electric and acoustic strings with synths and percussion. Most of it came together remotely, with Portner sending guitar ideas from his spot in Virginia to Weitz in D.C., who would twist, layer and return them. A few in-person mixing sessions with Josh Dibb helped glue it all together.

“Hanging Out With a Blueberry Pop” kicks things off with a laid-back feel, gently strummed guitars that float over soft electronics, all while the track shifts between calm and playful moments. The record is a snapshot of two friends in sync, trading ideas and textures, capturing the push-and-pull of collaboration without ever needing words. It’s music that’s completely its own thing in the best way possible and it is a fresh space where both Portner and Weitz can stretch out and experiment.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Croz Boyce

01 Hanging Out With A Blueberry Pop

02 Towson Acid

03 What If Janis Just Stared?

04 Abundant River Zap

05 Steven’s Sunshine Rejected

06 Father Karras

07 Janis (Still Staring)

08 Eternal Dream Drone