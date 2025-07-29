Animal Collective Shares Compelling New Single “Buddies On The Blackboard”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 29th, 2025 - 12:48 PM

Today, Animal Collective has blessed their fans with the new standalone single and visualizer, “Buddies on the Blackboard,” which is available everywhere through Domino. “Buddies on the Blackboard” follows last month’s single, “Love on the Big Screen” and the track is the B-side to the band’s limited edition Love On the Big Screen 7-inch, which will be released this Friday.

Both tracks were produced by Avey Tare and Adam McDaniel, engineered and mixed by McDaniel at his Drop of Sun Studios in Asheville, North Carolina and mastered by Dave Cooley. Today’s digital release of “Buddies On the Blackboard” comes with a visualizer by Abby Portner. As a whole, the visualizer is fun to watch each chalk board animated scene tells a story bot the theme if this ditty. As for the music, the instrumentation shakes the background will a lovely pop-rock vibe, while the vocalists graces the ears with great harmonies.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister