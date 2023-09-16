Animal Collective Share Fun New Single “Gem & I”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 16th, 2023 - 11:23 AM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Recently Animal Collective released a new single which is the final purview from their album Isn’t It Now? This new single is entitled “Gem & I” which follows a few other singles.

Those previous singles from Isn’t It Now? are “Soul Capture”, the 22-minute epic “Defeat” and last but definitely not least, “King’s Walk”. From these releases, it’s easy to see that the upcoming Animal Collectives album will be crazy to listen to and this new single is no different. This fun new release will surely be a song to add to your playlist and jam out to while waiting for the release of Isn’t It Now? on September 29, 2023.

This new single “Gem & I” will surely be a song to play on repeat because you won’t get tired of it. With a heavily jazzy feel this song is a total vibe. “Gem & I” has impressive harmonies and really makes the listener want to chill and jam out with the band. The single has a warm sound which is going to be perfect as we quickly approach fall and winter to warm you up while snuggled inside. The vocals are impeccable and really add to the cuddly warm vibe of the song. Be sure not to miss this song and the upcoming album. No listener could be disappointed with the happy and vibey feel of this song. Give this new song “Gem & I” a listen below and you won’t regret it. Animal Collective has outdone themselves again and the upcoming album Isn’t It Now? will not disappoint.