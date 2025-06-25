Animal Collective Drops New Single “Love On the Big Screen”

Home News Skylar Jameson June 25th, 2025 - 4:22 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Animal Collective has released their first new single since 2023! The new song is titled “Love On the Big Screen” and was released via Domino. The song’s production was done by Avey Tare and Adam McDaniel. McDaniel engineered and mixed “Love On the Big Screen” along with its B-Side “Buddies On the Black Board” at his Asheville studio called Drop of Sun Studio. The B-Side to “Love On the Big Screen” will be released on August 1st on a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl, but it can be preordered now.

The psychedelic rock sound featured in “Love On the Big Screen” is a perfect match with the trippy visualizer that the band paired with the song. The visualizer, directed by Danny Perez, features interesting imagery and brightly saturated colors that are pleasing to the eye. Sonically, the song feels refreshing. It’s definitely a lot different from most popular music coming out today. It’s interesting in a way that’s enjoyable. Check out the song below.

Even though this is Animal Collective’s first song as a 4-piece in two years (following their 2023 album Isn’t It Now?) the members did some one off singles in between. For instance, Consequence reports that Deakin collaborated with Panda Bear’s on his solo project Sinister Grift for the B-side song called “Virginia Tech” earlier this month. Then, back last year in 2024, Tare and Panda Bear released their collaboration called “Vampire Tongues”. So, the band hasn’t been making music as a quartet, but they have not gone inactive. Panda Bear will be resuming his tour soon, which will run into November. And, this month Deakin will be finishing up a round of East Coast shows.