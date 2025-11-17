Animal Collective Releases New Original Soundtrack For Jetty

Home News Cait Stoddard November 17th, 2025 - 12:52 PM

Domino Soundtracks has announced the release of Animal Collective’s Deakin and Geologist’s original soundtrack to the 2025 documentary, Jetty. The soundtrack is available digitally today with a vinyl release set for April 17. Jetty was directed by Sam Fleischner, who has previously created music videos for Panda Bear, MGMT, and Santigold.

The film documents the reconstruction of New York City’s Rockaway Beach after its destruction by Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and was lauded as “hypnotically fascinating” (The New Yorker) and “utterly absorbing” (The Criterion Channel’s Current) upon release. Jetty is available to stream now and will also be screened at theaters in Los Angeles, San Francisco and the Humboldt International Film Fest this month.

Jetty Screenings

11/19 – Humboldt International Film Fest – Arcata, CA

11/22 – Roxie – San Francisco, CA

11/23 – Now Instant Image Hall – Los Angeles, CA

Jetty Track List

1. Wooden Sticks

2. Blast

3. Earth Moan

4. Delivery

5. Rockaway Views

6. Rock Portraits 1

7. Sandbar

8. Material Movers

9. Ocean Greeting

10. Surface Wind

11. Rock Portraits 2

12. Golden Rocks

13. Pipe Fitting

14. Sand Pumping

15. Boardwalk