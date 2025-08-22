The Pretty Reckless Unveils New Single “For I Am Death”

Home News Ajala Fields August 22nd, 2025 - 10:07 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

The Pretty Reckless has released a new single, “For I Am Death”. The song marks the beginning of what promises to be a powerful, unpredictable ride through the band’s latest chapter of artistic exploration, according to Blabbermouth.

Speaking about the song, The Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen said: “With “For I Am Death”, I want the music to speak for itself, allowing the listener to decide what it means to them. The interpretation of the song might align with my own, or it might come from the heart of the audience. Either way, I’m excited to see what people take away from it and what it means to them. Oh, and rock and roll will never die.”

The music video, directed by Lewis Cater, was released alongside the single, which sees Momsen transform into a malevolent and haunting figure. Surrounded by sinister forces, she represents the personification of death that she embodied when writing the song. Watch and listen below.



The song arrives following The Pretty Reckless’s support slot on AC/DC’s massive “Power Up” stadium tour across North America and Europe, where they played to over three million people in venues such as Los Angeles’s Rose Bowl, Chicago’s Soldier Field, London’s Wembley Stadium, and Paris’ Stade de France, among others.

For fans looking forward to hearing more from The Pretty Reckless, during a May 2024 appearance on SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk”, Momsen stated about the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for THE PRETTY RECKLESS’s fifth album: “I don’t have [release] dates for you, but we booked — we’ve locked up the studio for eight months. It takes us a while to make a record. But it was going amazingly [before we paused the sessions in order to hit the road]. Hopefully when we pick back up in September [2024], it’ll be the same kind of flow and everything will just jell. But a lot of it’s written. I’m sure that more will be written when these experiences happen and then new songs [arise] out of them. So I’m sure that there’ll be some more songs coming. But I don’t have dates. But it was going great, and we had just started; we really haven’t started at all, but there’s written stuff. So that’s a start, I guess. But as far as recording, we hadn’t really gotten into it yet.”

