Lykke Li Shares Melodic New Single “Knife In The Heart”

Home News Skylar Jameson March 13th, 2026 - 5:58 PM

Lykke Li has released her new single titled “Knife In The Heart”. The new song serves as a single from her upcoming sixth album The Afterparty, will feature 9 tracks with a run time of 24 minutes. It will be released on May 8th via Neon Gold Records. “Knife In The Heart” follows her previously released single called “Lucky Again”.

The song is emotionally raw thematically and hypnotic sounding, with its immersive production that takes the listener into Li’s world. On this song, and The Afterparty, Li worked with her longtime collaborator Björn Yttling. The song was written in Los Angeles and recorded in Stockholm accompanied by a 17-piece string orchestra. The song also comes with a lyric video that’s simple, with a white background and black sans font, allowing for the music to take center stage over any flashy visuals.

About the new song, “Knife In The Heart”, Li shares, “This is my brutalist nursery rhyme anthem — the emo girl in me, fully unleashed. I had my son and his friend sing the choruses because the juxtaposition of their voices against the EBow just created such a powerful sonic landscape, somewhere I’ve never really been before. A world totally collapsing in front of us and all we really have left is our humanity. My dream is to hear a whole football stadium chanting: ‘This Life This Life is a Knife in the Heart.’ To me, a pretty accurate description of what it feels like to be alive right now.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz