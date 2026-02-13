Lykke Li Announces New Album The Afterparty For May 2026 Release, Share New Single “Lucky Again”

Home News Steven Taylor February 13th, 2026 - 5:06 PM

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Swedish singer Lykke Li announced a new album today, The Afterparty, her sixth studio album and what she says is the start of her “existential era.” The new announcement came with the album’s first single, “Lucky Again.” A lyric video can be found on her YouTube channel.

“Lucky Again” has a bubbly pop atmosphere, though with a tinge of sorrow between the longing lyrics and strained-out strings. The song’s catchy hook has Li stating that “If we’re lucky, we’ll get lucky again,” and the ending features a Max Richter Four Seasons sample to bring the song to a close. “To me it’s samsara in a song,” Lykke Li said to describe the track. “The wheel of life; winning, losing, living, dying. Having had something and praying you’ll have it again. Whether it’s sex, money, vitality, love. I always said I wanted the Vivaldi song at my wedding or funeral but I think this is giving more revenge heist energy.”

The Afterparty is expected to mark a shift from Li’s standard themes and sounds; “I was twirling around in love addiction for all those albums,” she said. “Now I’m going into my existential era.” Going on further to speak about the album’s cover, she stated, “I find that we’re in an era where everyone is talking about, ‘My higher self’, Fuck that. This is an album dealing with your lower self: your need for revenge, your shame, despair, all of it.” The Afterparty is set for a May 8th release. “Lucky Again” is the third song off the album, and the full track list can be found below.

The Afterparty Tracklist