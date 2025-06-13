Lykke Li Shares Covers of “Stand By Me”, “Into My Arms” And “Love Hurts”

Home News Leila DeJoui June 13th, 2025 - 4:50 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

On June 13, 2025, Swedish singer Lykke Li released three covers. She covered Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me,” Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds “Into My Arms” and “Love Hurts” by the Everly Brothers and Nazareth. She released these three songs on an EP called Covers. Although she follows the lyrics and melodies of the original songs, she adds her own sound to her. Her soft tone played with a lo-fi sounding instrumental as well. These elements add her own personality to the original songs.

Listen to “Stand by Me,” “Into My Arms” and “Love Hurts.”

According to an article by Stereogum, the original inspiration for Li to share these tracks is because she is in the process of recording a new album. She recorded these new covers as a way to be more productive. Li describes it as a way “to pacify me from 100 hours of doom scrolling,” said Li. While she is recording her album, she finds herself singing songs in between takes or in the shower. When she is not working on her album she is still singing, but not her songs. She records these covers as a way to keep busy instead of being on her phone for hours.

Li posted on her Instagram a picture of the Covers EP cover. The caption reads:

A SONG HAS TO CHANGE

TO STAY ALIVE

I’M SINGING THESE SONGS IN BETWEEN TAKES

IN THE SHOWER

TO PACIFY ME FROM 100 HOURS OF DOOM SCROLLING

ALL I CAN’T SAY

IS IN THE MUSIC

TO TIDE YOU OVER

FAREWELL FOR NOW

MIXING IS A RABBIT HOLE

BUT PRAISE BE GOD

THE ALBUM

WILL

COME

EVEN WHEN ALL

HOPE HAS LEFT

YOURS ALWAYS,

LYKKE