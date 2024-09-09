Lykke Li Shares Dynamic New Track “Midnight Shining”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 9th, 2024 - 2:46 PM

According to nme.com, Swedish art-pop singer and songwriter Lykke Li has released the single, “Midnight Sharing,” which was produced by Greg Kurstin and partially engineered by Jesse Shatkin. On the fabulous track, Li uses her harmonic to sing: “Yeah, I keep on runnin’, darlin’ / And be the shadow fallin’ / Yeah, I keep on cryin’ on for you / Last time I woke up runnin’ / Got me up, midnight shinin’ / Last time I’m dyin’ for, for you.“

As for the music, the instrumentation is beautiful by the music serenade the ears with a bittersweet pop sound, while the vocalist passionately sings out the lyrics. “Midnight Shining” marks Lykke Li’s fourth release of the year and back in March, the artist released her first single in two years, a cover of Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire” for the Netflix film Damsel. Also, the artist was featured on Abstract Crimewave’s ‘The Gambler’’ in late May and most recently guested on Ben Böhmer’s ‘Hiding’ in July.”

Li’s last album was 2022’s Eyeye, her fifth studio record. In a four-star review, NME wrote that the album was “more of an art-pop mood piece than a home for singles” and “a record that breathes, sighs and will leave you lost in the same dazed revery that these tracks were born from.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz