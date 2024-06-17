Jamie xx Joins Forces With Robyn On Collaborative New Single “Life”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2024 - 2:53 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Following the announcement of his long awaited second album In Waves, London musician, DJ and producer Jamie xx reveals the latest single from the album. A collaboration with Robyn on her first major new release since 2018’s Honey, “Life” arrives in a blaze of horns and filtered loops that blends in with a nu disco affirmation featuring one of the most iconic vocalists in recent times.

While talking about his latest song, Jamie xx says: “I made this track pretty fast (for me) and I loved it from day one. When I first heard Robyn’s vocal it was at 6am after finishing playing at Pacha in Ibiza, it was the perfect moment. Robyn and I have spent time working together and hanging out for some years now, it’s always a joy and always inspiring, I’m so glad and grateful that she is a part of In Waves. Thank you Robyn for bringing this track to life!”

“Life” is the latest in a line of crossover dance floor anthems from In Waves. Back in April the artist released “Baddy On The Floor,”which is his joyous summer collaboration with Honey Dijon before heralding news of the album in June with the riotous “Treat Each Other Right,” which is a muscular breakbeat anthem-meets-futuristic soul burner that was accompanied by a much-talked about video from photographer and filmmaker Rosie Marks.

