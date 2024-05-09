Audience Boos Israel’s Eurovision Song Contest Entry During Dress Rehearsal

Home News Cait Stoddard May 9th, 2024 - 5:46 PM

According to nme.com, on May 8 Israel’s Eurovision entry was being booed by the audience during a dress rehearsal but despite the negativity, Israel continued with the performance. The moment took place at the dress rehearsal for the second wave of semi finals yesterday, with the live performance set to take place tonight. In footage captured of the performance, Israel contestant Eden Golan is seen performing her entry song “Hurricane” on the stage in Sweden, while numerous members of the crowd start to boo.

🚨BREAKING: Israel’s Eurovision entrant was booed off the stage at a dress rehearsal in Malmö, Sweden. The Eurovision 2024 organiser, EBU, has come under intense criticism for allowing Israel to take part amid genocide and mass atrocities in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/NoOXjYT92Q — Ragged Trousered Philanderer (@RaggedTP) May 9, 2024

The backlash toward the performance follows controversy about Israel being allowed to compete in the 2024 edition of the song contest in light of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Because of the inclusion, there have been a number of calls to boycott the competition from various countries. Over 1,000 Swedish artists called for Israel to be banned this year, including Robyn, Fever Ray, and First Aid Kit. Similarly, over 1,400 Finnish music industry professionals signed a petition to ban the country from taking part in the contest as well.

Israel also caused controversy with their entry song that was originally titled “October Rain.” The track appeared to contain references to the victims of Hamas’s October 7 attacks and was barred from performance due to breaking rules on political neutrality. Though Israel originally threatened to withdraw from the competition if any changes were to be made, a call from Israeli president Isaac Herzog for “necessary adjustments” to ensure Israel’s participation has prompted their public broadcaster KAN to agree to amend the song.