Jamie xx Announces New Album In Waves for September 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Treat Each Other Right”

Collin Herron June 4th, 2024 - 5:33 PM

London musician, DJ and producer Jamie xx announced today his long-awaited second album entitled In Waves, the album will be released on September 20th, 2024. This announcement of new music comes nine years after his Mercury Music Prize-nominated debut album In Colour.

The album will include 12 tracks including “Baddy On The Floor”, his collaboration song with Honey Dijon. Other features on this album include Robyn, The Avalanches, Kelsey Lu, John Glacier and Panda Bear, Oona Doherty and his The xx bandmates Romy and Oliver Sim. To celebrate the news, Jamie xx released the riotous new single “Treat Each Other Right”.

Get a chance to hear this new music from Jamie xx at the Portola Music Festival. Mxdwn.com states that some notable headliners of this festival include M.I.A., Soulwax, Jessie Ware, and Floating Points.

