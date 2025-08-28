Fever Ray Shares New Reimagining Of Young Marco’s “I’m Not Done”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 28th, 2025 - 4:25 PM

Today, Fever Ray has shared a spectral, propulsive reimagining of “I’m Not Done” from Amsterdam’s renowned, genre-bending DJ and producer Young Marco. Marco stands as a true sonic innovator, his illustrious achievements rooted in a deep exploration of club music in all its forms. Among them are two studio albums, multiple EPS and compilations, remix collaborations with the likes of Robyn, Marie Davidson, Metronomy and other acts.

Marco is a champion of burgeoning artists through the groundbreaking electronic label he founded, Safe Trip Records, a member of ambient trio Gaussian Curve and has toured the world, defying expectations with every new creative endeavor. The remix arrives following the release last month of The Year Of The Radical Romantics, which is out now digitally through Mute.

There is additionally an accompanying The Year Of The Radical Romantics publication, 1000 copies exclusively printed, available for pre-order. The publication will not be reprinted once sold-out. The album is a document of the juicy and throbbing missives used to woo crowds from Sydney to Seattle on the globe-trotting There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour in support of 2023’s lauded Radical Romantics.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback