Pras Michel Voluntarily Dismisses Fraud Lawsuit Against Lauryn Hill

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 12th, 2026 - 12:49 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Pras Michel has voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit against fellow Lauryn Hill, bringing an end to a contentious legal dispute between the former Fugees bandmates. The case stemmed from allegations tied to the group’s attempted reunion tour and related financial arrangements. With the filing to dismiss the case, the courtroom battle between the two artists has now been formally closed.

Michel had originally filed the lawsuit in 2024, accusing Hill and her touring company of alleged fraud and breach of contract connected to the Fugees’ planned comeback tour. The rapper alleged that Hill mishandled aspects of the tour’s organization, including marketing, budgeting and financial distribution tied to the performances. He also alleged that Hill improperly controlled the tour’s business arrangements and allegedly took a larger share of proceeds connected to the concerts.

Hill strongly denied the allegations at the time the lawsuit was filed. In public statements responding to the complaint, she said the claims were baseless and argued that key details about the tour’s finances had been omitted from Michel’s account. Hill also maintained that she had supported Michel during a difficult period and had helped facilitate the tour in part to assist him financially.

The dispute emerged after several setbacks surrounding the Fugees’ reunion plans. The group had attempted to launch a major comeback tour following years apart, but multiple performances were canceled or postponed amid logistical issues and declining ticket sales.

According to Billboard, Michel recently filed paperwork voluntarily dismissing the lawsuit in federal court, effectively ending the case before it reached trial.

While the filing closes the legal battle, neither Michel nor Hill has publicly detailed the reasoning behind the decision to drop the suit. The development nonetheless marks a significant shift in the dispute that once threatened to further strain the legacy of one of hip hop’s most influential groups.