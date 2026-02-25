Thundercat Shares New Track “She Knows Too Much” Featuring Late Mac Miller

Home News Juliet Paiz February 25th, 2026 - 6:20 PM

Thundercat has released She Knows Too Much, a new single featuring the late Mac Miller, ahead of his fifth studio album, Distracted, due April 3 via Brainfeeder. The song, chosen as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record, arrives with an animated video by Léa Esmaili that mixes 2D and 3D styles to capture the playful spirit of their friendship.

The track marks a heartfelt reunion between two close friends and collaborators. Mac Miller’s relaxed and confident flow blends effortlessly with Thundercat’s warm bass and airy falsetto, creating a sound that is both smooth and inviting. Thundercat worked with producer Greg Kurstin to complete the track with approval from the Mac Miller Estate, bringing to life the vision he and his friend had imagined.

“I’m grateful to have spent my time on this planet with Mac,” Thundercat says. “What an artist, what a spirit, what a joy to have experienced.” The video celebrates their bond through a whimsical story of a single day together, reflecting the joy and mischief of their connection.She Knows Too Much is part of Distracted, an album that balances reflection with curiosity, exploring life, friendship and creativity. Collaborators on the record include WILLOW, Channel Tres, A$AP Rocky and Tame Impala.

Six years after It Is What It Is, Thundercat continues to craft music that is thoughtful. This new track offers fans a tender and vibrant moment to remember Mac Miller while enjoying Thundercat at his most inspired.

Photo credit: Owen Ela