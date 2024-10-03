Sleater-Kinney Share Nostalgic New Single “This Time”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2024 - 1:48 PM

Today, Sleater-Kinney has release “This Time,” which is the addictive new single from Little Rope Deluxe, an expanded version of the band‘s critically acclaimed eleventh album, out digitally on Nov 1 and physically on January 31 through Loma Vista Recordings.

Little Rope Deluxe includes the previously released stripped back Frayed Rope Sessions, special live versions captured at The Forum in Melbourne and three brand new songs recorded during the original Little Rope album sessions, including the previously released “Here Today.” Musically, the tune is great by how he instrumentation brings a lovely pop and rock vibe, while the vocal performances serenades the ears with beautiful melodies.

“This Time’ was the last song we wrote for the record and the last to get cut once we decided we preferred the evenness and succinctness of ten songs,” the band explains. “About a person reaching the limits of denial, ‘This Time’ exists on the thematic edges of Little Rope, an album wrestling with loss and its aftermath.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela