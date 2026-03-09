Jello Biafra Hospitalized Following Hemorrhagic Stroke

Home News Cait Stoddard March 9th, 2026 - 1:41 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Jello Biafra has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke. The former Dead Kennedys singer shared the news in a post on Instagram along with his Alternative Tentacles label. The post states: “On Saturday, March 7, Jello Biafra suffered a hemorrhagic stroke caused by high blood pressure. As per Jello: I hopped out of my bed because I needed to pee, and my left leg just collapsed under me and I fell to the floor. I couldn’t even break the fall with my left arm because it wasn’t working either. I tried to hop back up again, and I couldn’t. I realized I had “fallen and I can’t get up!”

The statement adds: “It was this point I thought, ‘Oh shit, I’m having a stroke!’ I still have a lot of great stuff in me, but right now I gotta lotta of rehabbing to do. Jello Biafra is currently hospitalized but stable. Speaking for the Alternative Tentacles family, we are all just very thankful he is okay and getting the care that he needs. We will update you all as we are able. Best wishes for a speedy recovery to Jello!”

Last month, Biafra issued a statement about his old band, who said that they would still perform at Punk in the Park after learning that festival owner Cameron Collins had donated to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign but would not in the future. “They’re taking the money $$$, and THEN pulling out?,” he told Stereogum. “The real Dead Kennedys would never have let this happen in the first place. One more sordid reason I don’t ever want to play with them again.”