Gogol Bordello Release Ukraine Benefit Single “United Strike Back” Featuring Jello Biafra, Joe Lally, Puzzled Panther and More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 23rd, 2023 - 10:20 AM

According to stereogum.com last year Gogol Bordello hosted a benefit show to raise money for Ukraine and today the band is back with a new single called “United Strike Back.” All proceeds will be donated to Kind Deeds, which is a nonprofit that provides prosthetics for wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

The track features contributions from Tre Cool, Jello Biafra, Joe Lally, Roger Miret, Monte Pittman, Sasha and Puzzled Panther. In the following statement band leader Eugene Hütz shares his thoughts about “United Strike Back.”

“Punk & hardcore is always there to show support to a friend in trouble. Especially when its an entire nation. Here, living legends of punk and hardcore who always meant so much to me, come together to show their much needed support for Ukrainian freedom fighters.”

As a whole, Gogol Bordello ‘s latest tune is wonderful by how the face smacking instrumentation fills the atmosphere with sizzling guitar riffs and thunderous drum beats while Hütz’s dominate vocals spreads awareness about what “United Strike Back” is about.