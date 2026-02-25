Jello Biafra Slams Dead Kennedys For Remaining on Punk In The Park’s Lineup Despite Trump Donor Ties

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 25th, 2026 - 1:09 PM

Photo Credit: Nathan Edge

Jello Biafra has sharply criticized his former bandmates in Dead Kennedys for choosing to remain on the lineup for this year’s Punk In The Park festival despite controversy over the event’s ties to a prominent political donor. The dispute highlights deep divisions within the punk community about artistic integrity, political endorsements and what it means to stand for punk ideals. As the festival season approaches, tensions between performers and fans alike are escalating.

According to Consequence, Biafra publicly slammed Dead Kennedys for staying committed to their scheduled Punk In The Park appearances even after learning that the festival’s organizer had donated to Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. The announcement has reverberated through punk circles, with Biafra arguing that the band’s decision betrayed the core anti-authoritarian and anti-establishment ethos that defined their early years.

The current iteration of Dead Kennedys issued a statement acknowledging the controversy, expressing opposition to the festival owner’s political contributions while explaining that they would honor commitments to fans who had already purchased tickets. They also pledged not to participate in future Punk In The Park events after fulfilling those obligations. However, Biafra was unsparing in his critique, asserting that the band was effectively “taking the money” and that the real Dead Kennedys would never have allowed such a situation to unfold.

The broader community reaction has been mixed with some artists choosing to withdraw from Punk In The Park entirely in protest of the founder’s political donations and how it reflects on punk’s values of resistance and defiance. Biafra’s comments underscore a larger debate about how bands navigate ethical considerations versus contractual obligations to fans and promoters.

For many longtime followers of the genre, the incident is a poignant reminder of how punk’s confrontational roots can collide with the realities of festival circuits and modern music business dynamics. Critics and supporters alike will be watching closely as the scheduled events in Pittsburgh and Vallejo approach to see whether the controversy will have lasting effects on the festival and on the legacy of one of punk’s most influential acts.