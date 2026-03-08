Alissa White-Gluz Announces New All-Girl Band Blue Medusa On International Women’s Day

Home News Aani Nagaiah March 8th, 2026 - 1:38 PM

Alissa White-Gluz chose International Women’s Day to announce her new all-female band, Blue Medusa.

The Canadian vocalist, who parted ways with Arch Enemy last November after an 11 year run with the band, made the announcement on Instagram with a statement calling it the next evolution of everything she has been building toward. “After twenty years performing on the world’s biggest stages, I’m entering a new creative chapter,” she wrote. “BLUE MEDUSA is a project where my full artistic vision can exist without limits.”

According to Blabbermouth, White-Gluz is joined in the band by guitarists Alyssa Day, known for her work with Mindscar and Absentia, and Dani Sophia, formerly of the Till Lindemann camp. Bassist Alicia Vigil of Dragonforce and Vigil of War and drummer Delaney Jaster of Stitched Up Heart will also appear in Blue Medusa’s live lineup.

White-Gluz said she specifically chose to make the announcement on International Women’s Day because building stronger platforms for women in heavy music is something she cares deeply about. “I’ve been carving my own path in this genre for a long time,” she wrote, “and I want to help pave the road for the next generation of women who love metal as much as I do.”

New music is on the way. The band’s first live appearances will be at Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

The announcement comes after a busy few months for White-Gluz since leaving Arch Enemy. She shared a full statement about her departure in late November, and earlier this month mxdwn covered her surprise guest appearance with Epica in Amsterdam. She also opened up to Metal Hammer about the difficulty of walking away after more than a decade with the band.

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/2YlCDBlBSJ/" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"></blockquote> <script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script>