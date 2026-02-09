Alissa White-Gluz, Simone Simons, Charlotte Wessels and Elize Ryd Perform “Sirens” by Epica

Home News Emily Lopez February 9th, 2026 - 8:58 PM

Alissa White-Gluz had been performing as singer of metal band, Arch Enemy, until 2025 when she decided to focus on her career as a solo artist. According to Blabbermouth, she has since joined up with Epica on February 7 to perform “Sirens – Of Blood and Water” and “Beyond the Matrix.” This performance took place as part of Epica’s 2026 tour in Amsterdam. It is also White-Gluz’ first guest appearance after deciding to leave Arch Enemy.

Following the performance, White-Gluz took to Instagram and posted screenshots and videos of stories excited fans posted when they learned of her surprise appearance. She also expressed her gratitude in being able to perform Sirens, saying, “Seeing the beautiful faces of @elizeryd, @simonesimons and @charlottewessels while we all sang Sirens together is a memory I will cherish forever.” She then described her fellow performers as “3 incredibly talented, unique artists that I am proud to call friends, that I deeply respect and love as people and I am genuinely a fan of each of them!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alissa White-Gluz (@alissawhitegluz)

Overall, this proved to be a big night for everyone, as fans got a surprise collaboration and friends got the chance to perform side by side. Also, the fans certainly did not disappoint with this show, as it wasn’t long before attendees had uploaded several videos of the performances to YouTube. For those who would like to see the performances that metal-enjoyers have been raving about, they have also been posted below.