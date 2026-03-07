Dogstar With Keanu Reeves Announces New Album All In Now For May 2026 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 7th, 2026 - 3:32 PM

Dogstar, the alternative rock band with Keanu Reeves playing bass, has announced they’re coming back with a new album called All In Now, set to release in May 2026. This will be their fourth studio album and follows a long break from making music. The news excited both music and film fans, who are curious about what the band will do next. Dogstar’s previous albums were loved by their loyal followers, and this new release aims to continue that tradition with a special mix of alternative and grunge styles.

Blabbermouth has reported that the new album All In Now will show how Dogstar and Reeves have grown musically. It emphasizes his improved skills as a musician. Although they haven’t revealed the songs on the album yet, there are clues they’ll try out new sounds and styles. Despite trying something different, they still want to keep their familiar style that fans enjoy. This mix of old and new aims to provide an exciting experience for listeners while respecting where they’ve come from before.

Dogstar is getting ready for their eagerly awaited album launch by planning a series of exciting live shows. Fans are thrilled at the chance to see Reeves and his band perform again. This return to live performances is significant because it brings back the energy and connection that only live music can provide. Their new album, All In Now, highlights the band’s dedication and love for making music, showing why they remain popular in the industry.

