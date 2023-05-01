Keanu Reeves’ Band Dogstar Is Working on New Music For the First Time in 23 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard May 1st, 2023 - 5:35 PM

According to blabbermouth.net actor Keanu Reeves‘s grunge band Dogstar have reunited and are working on its first new music in over 23 years. Last summer on Instagram the band posted updates of the process they have made on the recording sessions.Dogstar’s upcoming release will be their first collection of new music since its 2000 sophomore album Happy Ending.

On a new Instagram post Reeves and his bandmates have confirmed they will begin making some of the new music for this summer.

“Thank you everyone for the kind comments. We are overjoyed to see such a response. Honestly, didn’t expect this. It makes us want to play out even more. We will be rolling out some new music this summer, followed by some gigs. As soon as it’s all figured out we will let everyone know immediately. So much to do, but rest assured, we are on it and have assembled a fantastic team that are helping us. We are also going to make a music video to support our first tune. That’s all I can say now.”

Dogstar adds:”Can’t wait to share our new music with everyone. It’s the most satisfying and meaningful batch of songs we’ve ever done. Thanks again for being so patient with us. We truly have the best, most loyal fans!”