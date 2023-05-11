Keanu Reeves’ Band Dogstar To Reunite At BottleRock

Home News Cait Stoddard May 11th, 2023 - 3:10 PM

According to pitchfork.com Keanu Reeves’s band Dogstar have announced they will reunite onstage at the BottleRock music festival in Napa Valley, California, on Saturday May 27. The band will be performing songs from their upcoming album, which is a follow-up to their 2000 sophomore album Happy Ending.

Dogstar features Reeves on bass guitar, Rob Mailhouse on drums and Bret Domrose on guitar and lead vocals. The band has been teasing the reunion since July of last year when Dogstar’s Instagram account stated, “We’re back. #tbt.”

Also Dogstar have perviously shared they were working with producer Dave Trumfio and engineer Ruddy Lee Cullers at Kingsize Soundlabs in Los Angeles. Producer Rob Schnapf, who worked with Elliott Smith, lend Dogstar the guitars Smith used while recording music.

Dogstar formed in 1991 where Reeves and Mailhouse met in a supermarket. Original lead vocalist and guitarist Greg Miller joined the band in 1992 and left after the 1995 tour.

Domrose joined Dogstar 1994 as a guitarist and backup vocalist, assuming lead vocals after Miller’s departure. Weezer famously performed the band’s first-ever live set in support of Dogstar in 1992.