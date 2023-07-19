Dogstar Announces New Album Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees for Oct 2023 Release and Shares Video for New Song “Everything Turns Around”

Home News Roy Lott July 19th, 2023 - 8:45 PM

LA-based, independent rock band Dogstar has announced they will release their first album in two decades, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, on October 6 via their own label Dillon Street Records (distributed through ADA). They have also released the first single “Everything Turns Around” with its accompanying music video.

“We couldn’t think of a better song to re-introduce Dogstar than ‘Everything Turns Around’ and hope everyone loves it as much as we do. It’s catchy and poppy, has a chorus that rocks, a bridge with an indie sensibility and is completed with lyrics that tell an honest yet uplifting story,” Dogstar says of the track. “It’s one of our favorite songs to play live and we can’t wait to take it out on the road.”

The band will kick off their headlining Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour on August 11 in Phoenix, AZ. The tour includes a run of west coast dates across cities like Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Denver through the end of the month, they will then take their live show overseas for three dates in Japan in early September. They will resume their North American dates in December in cities like Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, DC and Atlanta before concluding on December 20 in Nashville, TN. Tickets for all North American shows go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10am local time. For all dates and details, visit the band’s website.

Dogstar made their return to the stage at this year’s Bottlerock music festival in Napa, CA and have played a handful of headlining shows since, most recently at The Roxy in Los Angeles, CA. Dogstar is composed of guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves. The band also has a newly signed management deal with Q Prime, whose roster includes Cage The Elephant, Muse, Foals and Metallica.

Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tracklist:

1. Blonde

2. How The Story Ends

3. Everything Turns Around

4. Overhang

5. Dillon St.

6. Lily

7. Lust

8. GlimmerSunrise

9. Sleep

10. Upside

11. Breach